Mac McClung became the first ever G League player to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend this past year and coincidentally enough, he went on to win the event. Basketball fans around the globe now know McClung for his high-flying, acrobatic skills, and now he will have a chance to truly begin his NBA journey with the Orlando Magic.

On Tuesday afternoon, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that McClung has reached an agreement on a new contract with the Magic. However, he still has work to do, as the 24-year-old's deal with Orlando is partially guaranteed.

Going undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2021, McClung began his professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers organization, as he signed with the South Bay Lakers in the G League after being waived before the start of the 2021-22 season. He went on to sign two 10-day contracts with the Chicago Bulls before joining their G League affiliates, the Windy City Bulls. South Bay then reacquired his rights and McClung agreed to a two-way contract with the Lakers to finish the 2021-22 season.

This past year, McClung joined the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League, the affiliates of the Philadelphia 76ers. After winning the Slam Dunk Contest in the middle of the season, he agreed to a two-way contract with the Sixers.

Over the last two seasons, McClung has only played in four regular season games. His best game came during the final game of the 2022-23 season, as he recorded 20 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in 33 minutes of play for Philadelphia.

While he agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with Orlando, it is unlikely that an actual roster spot will open up for him. The Magic currently have 15 players under contract and Jonathan Isaac is the only player who does not have his current contract guaranteed, as Isaac's deal is partially guaranteed for $7,600,000 until January 10, 2024.

This deal with McClung is not only an opportunity for him to prove what he can do in training camp, but it is also a chance for the Magic to see what the young guard brings to the table. They still have a two-way roster spot open and Orlando could also be interested in having McClung play for their G League affiliates, the Osceola Magic.

In a total of 31 G League games this past year, McClung averaged 19.8 points and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 54.8 percent from the floor and 47.4 percent from three-point range.