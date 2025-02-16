When Orlando Magic guard Mac McClung broke the NBA Dunk Contest world by dunking over a car, it wasn't the best thing he did with the car. Following his win, he made a promise about the new car. He said that he would donate the car to a foundation in need, near his hometown of Gate City, Virginia. ESPN insider Shams Charania was the first one to report this news.

It comes as more sweet news for the Magic guard, who is thriving in the G-League. He's averaging 24.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in 15 games for the Osceola Magic. Although he hasn't received the call-up yet, his time might be coming, Either way, McClung is making a name for himself as one of the league's best dunkers.

Despite the Dunk Contest losing popularity, McClung has helped it regain popularity. His athleticism, creativity, and execution of these dunks have left many people in awe. Even Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo were inspired by McClung, and have even talked about joining the contest in the coming years.

Mac McClung gave his community some Magic following Dunk Contest

Funny enough, McClung's earnings from this weekend alone are more than his NBA salary. Even with that, many would be tempted to spend the money or keep for themselves. However, the Magic guard wants to give back to his community. He's been in the spotlight for the past few seasons as a high-profile dunker.

Either way, he's adding another piece of hardware to the collection. While the trophy hangs up, his community won't see the trophy. They'll see the generous donation McClung made back to his community. He's taking it back to where he was brought up, and how all of his dreams came to fruition.

Putting his community on the map for the world to see could be the biggest award McClung won during the Dunk Contest.