Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren just couldn’t wait until the official start of the NBA to battle again. The prized rookies of the Orlando Magic and the Oklahoma City Thunder duked it out again in the Crawsover, a prominent Pro-Am league. As expected, the two stars balled out, with them combining for 84 points in an epic duel.

Afterwards, the two rookies hung out and had fun in the city. Holmgren would post a photo of him and Banchero dripped out after the event. (via Bleacher Report)

Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren’s name would be linked together for years to come, mainly due to their draft positions. Banchero was taken first overall by the Magic, while Holmgren was picked second by the Thunder. The success and failure of one will inevitably be tied to the other. Despite that, it’s nice to see these two young rookies get along off the court.

The Magic are in the midst of a long and lengthy rebuild. They are hoping that Banchero’s skills on offense translate well into the NBA game. If he lives up to his potential, Orlando could have their first big star since Dwight Howard back in the late 2000s.

On the other hand, Holmgren is one of the most polarizing prospects in recent memory. The Thunder rookie has the skillset to be a unique star in the NBA. However, his skinny frame has made more than a few fans question whether he can adapt to the pro league.

It will be exciting to watch these two young guns battle it out in the league. Based on their appearance in the CrawsOver… their duels will be a fiery affair.