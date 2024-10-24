Paolo Banchero continues to make history in his young NBA career. The Orlando Magic star delivered a commanding performance in the team's 116-97 season-opening win over the Miami Heat, posting 33 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists while shooting 50% from both the field and three-point range. Banchero also recorded a plus-minus rating of +42, showcasing his all-around impact on the game.

This impressive stat line places Banchero in elite company, joining one of the greatest players in NBA history, Michael Jordan. According to StatMamba, Banchero is the first player since Jordan to achieve such a performance in a season opener, solidifying his place among basketball’s elite.

In addition to joining Michael Jordan in this exclusive club, Paolo Banchero is the only NBA player since 1996-97, when plus-minus tracking began, to record 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, no turnovers, and a plus-minus of +40 or better in a single game, according to OptaSTATS. His performance on both ends of the floor helped the Magic dominate the Heat and spoil their ceremony for naming the court after Pat Riley.

Paolo Banchero joins Michael Jordan and Magic greats in season opener

Banchero set the tone early, scoring 18 points, grabbing eight rebounds, and recording a steal by halftime. His performance also placed him alongside Magic legends Shaquille O'Neal and Tracy McGrady as the only players in franchise history to post 30+ points and 10+ rebounds in a season opener.

Though only in his third season, Banchero is rapidly cementing his status as one of the NBA's brightest young stars. His dominant display in Miami is a testament to his growth as a player and his ability to deliver on the biggest stages.

The Magic, looking to build on their playoff appearance last season, will now head home for their opener at the KIA Center, where they will face the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. With Paolo Banchero leading the way, Orlando's future looks promising as they continue to rise in the Eastern Conference.