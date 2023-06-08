Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic makes basketball look so easy. He plays the sport like it's supposed to be, leaving fans and even fellow NBA players praising the big man for how he's been dominating the game even without the explosiveness and athleticism most others in the league have, like Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero.

The Magic star is in South Beach Wednesday night to witness first-hand Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Jokic-led Nuggets and the Miami Heat. Prior to that game, Banchero was asked by former NBA player Jamal Crawford about what aspect of Jokic's game he'd love to “steal” from the Nuggets star.

“When I watch [Nikola Jokic], it's just making the easy play…I think he does that almost every time down the floor… He just makes the game easy for everyone.”

Although Jokic is hardly the only elite talent on the Nuggets roster, which also features hotshot point guard Jamal Murray, he is the be-all and end-all figure for Denver, which will always go as far as where he takes them. Paolo Banchero carries a ton of potential in him too, and he definitely dreams of leading the Magic to the NBA Finals and to a league championship in the future.

As effortless as Jokic looks on the court, it's never going to be easy for anyone to have that kind of quality. Nevertheless, Paolo Banchero already has the size, skills, and plenty of time to further polish his game.

Paolo Banchero, who just won the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year, averaged 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game in his first year in the NBA.