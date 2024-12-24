One of the Orlando Magic's most underrated players got a shoutout from head coach Jamahl Mosley after the team's shocking win over the Boston Celtics. The Eastern Conference contender has had an abysmal year with injury-luck so far this season. The latest blow is that Mo Wagner is out for the season with a torn ACL. Despite not having their sixth man and two stars in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the Magic were able to defend homecourt against the reigning NBA champions, mainly due to rookie Tristan da Silva.

A rookie out of Colorado, da Silva led the Magic with 18 points on eleven shots. The Munich native has really been stepping up lately when his number has been called upon. In his postgame press conference, Jamahl Mosley made a note of da Silva's contributions to winning.

“He's very mature, he's a tough kid, he's got a high basketball IQ. He does not get rattled at all in the shots he is taking. Missed the one up top and was not afraid to take that one in the corner. I think that says a lot about him and his confidence. Even more so, and I don't know if they get enough credit, but our coaching staff is amazing. What they did, how they work, and the time they put in with these guys is absolutely tremendous.”

Orlando is quietly building one of the best cultures in the NBA

What is happening in Orlando right now is remarkable. At 19-12 and fourth in the Eastern Conference, the Magic are staying afloat with Paolo Banchero missing all but five games this year and Franz Wagner being out for seven games so far. Orlando's resilience through this stretch showcases how this franchise is trending up regardless of its injuries this season.

Tristan da Silva is a major contributor to this culture. The rookie has fit in seamlessly, starting 19 out of 26 games and averaging eight points per game. Da Silva's scoring will continue to increase, as he has averaged more than 15 points over the past four contests.

The Magic's strength this year has been defense. While the offense has fluctuated due to the absence of its two stars, Orlando has posted a top-three defensive rating in the league. Jamahl Mosley's team must continue this trend to keep pace with the rest of the Eastern Conference contenders.

Overall, Orlando should be able to keep the four or five seed until its two stars return to action. The Magic currently have one of the weaker remaining schedules in the NBA and are due to get Banchero soon. The All-Star is already going through non-contact shooting drills in his rehab. This team will continue to climb up the Eastern Conference for the foreseeable future, and Tristan da Silva will play a massive role in that rise.