The Magic enter this game playing very inconsistently recently, while the Bucks have been playing very good basketball in comparison. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Magic have looked solid but have been inconsistent, especially on offense. Thanks to Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, they have the tools to make another run. However, they need to get healthy and find a way to be more consistent on offense. This could be a huge win for the Magic on the road against one of the best in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks started the season slowly but have been playing much better recently. The Bucks go as Giannis Antetokounmpo goes, and Damian Lillard has also been great, making it one of the best duos in the entire NBA. They can make a statement in this game against the Magic and announce they are a contender in the East over the Magic, despite how good their defense has been.

Here are the Magic-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Bucks Odds

Orlando Magic: +5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +194

Milwaukee Bucks: -5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -235

Over: 211 (-110)

Under: 211 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Bucks

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida/ FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic's defense is arguably the best in the NBA. They are first in points allowed at 103.2 points per game, 16th in field goal percentage defense, and 17th in three-point defense, allowing 36.1% from behind the arc. On the boards, Paolo Banchero leads the team with 8.4 per game. Also, three players average at least one block, with Goga Bitadze being the leader with 1.6 per game.

Finally, three Magic players average at least one steal per game, with Franz Wagner leading the team with 1.7. The Magic's defense leads the way, and while they need more from their offense to have a complete game, this defense has the tools to turn this game into a fight in Milwaukee.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic have been awful on offense. They were 30th in scoring at 104.8 points per game, 26th in field goal percentage at 44.5%, and 30th in three-point percentage at 30.8%. Four different Magic players are averaging over double digits, with Banchero being a big standout with 28.4 points per game. Banchero is second in assists with 5.3 per game, second only to Wagner, leading the team with 5.7 per game.

This offense has been extremely bad all year, but the Magic have been able to skate by, thanks to their defense. This is a different matchup because the Bucks have the firepower on offense, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, where they should score easily.

The Bucks' offense started slow but has been playing much better recently. They are 12th in scoring at 112.7 points per game, seventh in field goal percentage at 47.8% from the field, and second in three-point shooting at 38.6% from behind the arc. Five Bucks are averaging over double digits, and Giannis Antetokounmpo leads with 31.4 points per game. Damian Lillard leads the team in assists with 7.3 per game.

This team goes as Giannis goes, and with Damian Lillard, year two as a duo has been great after a slow start. They get a difficult matchup against a great Magic defense that is arguably the best in the NBA. The Bucks have the firepower on offense to score on the Magic, but this defense is no joke. They should succeed because the Magic can't score, but it will be the game's key matchup.

The Bucks' defense has been in the middle of the pack this season. They are 12th in points allowed at 111.5 points per game, fifth in field goal percentage at 45.3% from the field, and 16th in three-point percentage at 36% f, from behind the arc. They have a great front line with Brook Lopez, Giannis, and Bobby Portis. Antetokounmpo leads rebounding at 11.9 per game, points while Lopez leads in blocks at 1.9 per game.

Then, with on-ball defense, two players are averaging one steal, with Damian Lillard leading with 1.2 per game. The Bucks have the pieces to be great on defense, and this is a great matchup for them to get on track because of how bad the Magic have been on offense.

Final Magic-Bucks Prediction & Pick

As good as the Magic's defense is, the Bucks are the more complete team. They have Giannis and Lillard, who can be relied on to score when needed, while Orlando only has that with Banchero. The Magic have had so much trouble scoring, and that's a massive issue against the Bucks on the road. Take the complete team. The Bucks win and cover in an ugly game.

Final Magic-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -5.5 (-112)