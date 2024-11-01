ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Orlando Magic are on the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Cavaliers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Magic-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Cavaliers Odds

Orlando Magic: +7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +265

Cleveland Cavaliers: -7.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 217 (-110)

Under: 217 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

Orlando is coming off a bad loss against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night. They held a big lead after the first quarter, but slowly watched it fade until they lost. Still, the Magic are a good team. Orlando makes just under 15 threes per game, and they are at the free throw line a lot. They do not score too many points considering they like to slow down the pace, but they have a chance to put up some points.

The Magic allow the sixth-fewest points per game in the NBA. Along with that, they allow the 11th-lowest field goal percentage, fifth-lowest field goals attempted per game, and the eighth-most steals per game. Orlando plays good defense, and that has to continue Friday night. Their defense will be the key to winning this game.

Paolo Banchero is off to a great start. However, he has just been sidelined for an indefinite amount of time with a torn oblique. It will be up to Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and some of the other role players. Orlando is losing 29 points per game, so they need players to really step up. If they can get Suggs, the Wagner brothers, and one more player to pick up their game, there is a chance for them.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Cleveland is 5-0 to begin the season. They have beaten the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in their last two, as well. Cleveland is second in the NBA in scoring at the moment. They also make 53.9 percent of their shots, which leads the NBA. Cleveland can not miss right now, and it is the reason they have started off 5-0. If they continue to make their shots, they are going to win.

The Cavaliers also lead the NBA in three-point percentage. They make over 41 percent of their threes on the season, and 14.8 per game. The Magic have allowed their opponents to make 38.1 percent of their threes, which is seventh-highest in the NBA. The Cavaliers will be able to hit their threes in this game, which will help them win.

The Cavaliers have four players scoring at least 17.8 points per game. Cleveland is able to spread around their scoring to multiple weapons on offense. This means if one person goes cold, one of the other three will step up. The Cavaliers need this to happen against the Magic. Whether it is Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, or Jarrett Allen, the Cavaliers can be expected to continue to score.

Final Magic-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

This should be a pretty good defensive battle. I do think the Cavaliers are a better scoring team, though. Cleveland will be able to put up some points Friday night. Banchero being out is a huge hit for the Magic, as well. For that reason, I like the Cavaliers to win this game at home.

Final Magic-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -7.5 (-112)