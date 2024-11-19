ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Orlando Magic are set to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at the Intuit Dome. The Magic, currently riding a six-game winning streak, boast a strong 9-6 record and are third in the Eastern Conference. Key player Franz Wagner leads the team with 22.9 points per game, while the Clippers, at 8-7, are looking to build momentum after recent victories. However, they are still without Kawhi Leonard due to injury. This matchup promises to be competitive, with both teams eager to solidify their standings as they head into the latter part of November.

Here are the Magic-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Clippers NBA Odds

Orlando Magic: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -124

Los Angeles Clippers: +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 207.5 (-110)

Under: 207.5 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs Clippers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, NBA League Pass

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Orlando Magic are looking to extend their impressive six-game winning streak as they face the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. The Magic's recent surge has been fueled by their league-leading defense, which is allowing the fewest points per game in the NBA. This defensive prowess will be crucial against a Clippers team that has struggled with consistency this season. Orlando's ability to stifle opponents has been particularly evident in their six-game winning streak where they've held teams under 100 points in all six games. This defensive wall, coupled with the offensive firepower of Franz Wagner, who's averaging 22.9 points per game, gives the Magic a formidable edge.

The Clippers, while showing signs of improvement with two consecutive wins, are still grappling with the absence of star player Kawhi Leonard due to a knee injury. This leaves a significant void in their lineup that the Magic can exploit. Orlando's depth has been a key factor in their success, allowing them to maintain their winning ways even without leading scorer Paolo Banchero. The Magic's balanced attack, featuring contributions from players like Anthony Black and Goga Bitadze, presents a multi-faceted challenge for the Clippers' defense. With the Magic's momentum, defensive strength, and the Clippers' ongoing adjustments, Orlando is well-positioned to secure a victory and continue their ascent in the Eastern Conference standings.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Clippers are poised to halt the Orlando Magic's six-game winning streak when they clash at the Intuit Dome on Wednesday night. Despite their inconsistent start to the season, the Clippers have shown signs of turning the corner, winning their last two games and improving their record to 8-7. The team's recent success can be attributed to their improved defensive efforts, allowing an average of just 102 points in their last two victories. This defensive resurgence, coupled with the Clippers' home-court advantage, where they boast a 5-4 record, gives them a significant edge against the Magic's road woes (2-6 away record).

The Clippers' offensive firepower, led by James Harden's versatile play (averaging 20.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 9.0 assists), will be crucial in breaking down Orlando's league-leading defense. Norman Powell's recent 23-point performance against the Warriors demonstrates the team's depth and scoring potential. Additionally, the Magic will be without their leading scorer, Paolo Banchero, due to an abdominal injury, which significantly weakens their offensive capabilities. The Clippers' experience and star power, even without Kawhi Leonard, should prove too much for the young Magic team to handle. With the Clippers finding their rhythm and the Magic potentially fatigued from their recent streak, Los Angeles is well-positioned to secure a victory and continue their climb up the Western Conference standings.

Final Magic-Clippers Prediction & Pick

In a clash of defensive powerhouses, the Orlando Magic will look to extend their six-game winning streak against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Despite being without leading scorer Paolo Banchero, the Magic have been dominant, ranking first in the NBA in opponents' points per game. James Harden and Norman Powell will lead the Clippers' offensive charge, but they'll be challenged by Orlando's stifling defense. The Magic's Franz Wagner, averaging 22.9 points per game, will be key to their success. With both teams ranking in the top four for defensive efficiency, expect a low-scoring, tight battle. The Magic's recent momentum and defensive prowess give them a slight edge in what promises to be a competitive non-conference matchup at the Intuit Dome as they cover the spread on the road Wednesday night.

Final Magic-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -1.5 (-110), Under 207.5 (-110)