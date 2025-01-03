ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

On Friday, the Orlando Magic will head to Canada to face the Toronto Raptors. It will be a battle at Scotiabank Arena as we share our NBA odds series and make a Magic-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Raptors lead the head-to-head series 57-45. This will be the first time the Magic play the Raptors this season. Significantly, the Magic swept the Raptors last season while winning by an average of 14.6 points per game. The Magic are 6-4 in the last 10 games. Conversely, the Raptors are 3-2 in the past five games in Toronto.

Here are the Magic-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Raptors Odds

Orlando Magic: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -122

Toronto Raptors: +1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: +104

Over: 216.5 (-110)

Under: 216.5 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: SportsNet and FanDuel Sports Florida

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic have continued to play decent basketball despite the injuries of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, which would have destroyed most teams. Yet, the Magic are 4-6 since the injury and still lead the Southeast Division. While Banchero has been doing light workouts, Wagner is not ready to return yet. Likewise, Moritz Wagner is out for the season as well, putting the Magic in an even bigger hole when it comes to depth.

That leaves the success of the Magic to a new starting lineup consisting of Jalen Suggs, Goga Bitadze, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Wendell Carter Jr. Unfortunately, the lineup did not have the best success on New Year's Day against the Detroit Pistons. Suggs finished with 24 points while shooting 9 for 20. Likewise, Bitadze had just eight points and six assists while shooting 3 for 8. Caldwell-Pope did well, however, with 21 points while shooting 8 for 11, including 4 for 6 from the triples. Meanwhile, Carter added 15 points while shooting 7 for 15.

The Magic have not been a high-shooting team, even with Banchero and Wagner. Thus, when they shot 40.7 percent from the field on Wednesday, the defense only made it worse, allowing 51.9 percent shooting, including 41.4 percent from the triples. Losing the board battle 49-33 did not help, either. Stealing the ball 18 times and forcing 23 turnovers helped the Magic stay competitive. Ultimately, true defense and grittiness are the best ways for these Magic to thrive.

The Magic will cover the spread if they can take higher-percentage shots and win the board battle. Then, they must clamp down on defense and prevent the Raptors from winning the board battle.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Raptors just played their best game of the season against the Brooklyn Nets, executing in a way they have not all season. Overall, the entire team played well, giving hope to keep the momentum going and a chance to cover against the Magic.

Scottie Barnes went off for 33 points and 13 rebounds, while shooting 14 for 18, including 3 for 4 from the triples. Also, Gradey Dick had 22 points while shooting 9 for 17. Immanuel Quickley added 21 points and 15 rebounds while shooting 7 for 16. Likewise, Ochai Agbaji had 14 points while shooting 5 for 8 from the floor. Jacob Poeltl finished with 12 points and nine rebounds while shooting 6 for 10 from the floor.

These starters all had great games, and will likely be the key to covering against Orlando. Significantly, they helped the Raptors shoot 59.1 percent from the floor, including 50 percent from the three-point line. The Raptors also held the Nets to 48.3 percent shooting, including 29.7 percent from the triples. Ultimately, clamping down on defense helped prevent the Nets from taking the shots they wanted. Additionally, it also helped that the Raptors won the board battle 39-32. Their six blocked shots helped solidify what was a good defense in this game, and illustrated what they are capable of. Furthermore, forcing 11 turnovers helped create opportunities on the other end.

The Raptors will cover the spread if they can continue to sustain their hot shooting from the hardwood. Then, they must contain Suggs and not let Caldwell-Pope from beyond the arc.

Final Magic-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The Magic are 18-16-1 against the spread, while the Raptors are 20-13-1 against the odds. Moreover, the Magic are 7-11 against the spread on the road, while the Raptors are 12-5-1 against the odds at home. The Magic are 14-12 against the spread against the conference, while the Raptors are 10-9-1 against the odds when facing the East.

The Magic are still playing solid basketball, even without their two best players. However, the loss to the Pistons proved what happens when teams limit their shooting and dominate the boards. It creates a scenario where the Magic simply cannot compete. Consequently, the Raptors have the size and defensive pedigree to do it here. The Raptors will cover the spread at home.

Final Magic-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors: +1.5 (+104)