PFL 2024 Championships: Brendan Loughnane vs. Timur Khizriev continues on the main card with the welterweight championship matchup between Magomed Umalatov and Shamil Musaev. Umalatov has remained undefeated winning all three of his fights in the regular season en route to the Championships meanwhile, Musaev has his undefeated record still intact winning all three of his bouts inside the PFL SmartCage. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Umalatov-Musaev prediction and pick.

Magomed Umalatov (17-0) finally gets to fight in the PFL Championship after his third season with an 8-0 record with the promotion. He solidified himself as the No. 2 seed in the tournament as he ran through the opposition. Now, Umalatov takes on fellow unbeaten and the No. 1 seeded Shamil Musaev in his bid for the PFL Welterweight Championship and $1 Million.

Shamil Musaev (19-0-1) made the transition from KSW and RCC to the PFL seamlessly racking up dominant wins in all three of his fights inside the PFL SmartCage. He went on to win two of those three fights by KO/TKO giving him 11 knockout victories on his resume. Musaev will be looking to keep his momentum going against a competitor who's been at the top of the PFL's welterweight division for the last three years as he looks to secure his first PFL Championship and a $1 Million check.

Here are the PFL 2024 Championships Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL 2024 Championships Odds: Magomed Umalatov-Shamil Musaev Odds

Magomed Umalatov: +235

Shamil Musaev: -290

Over 2.5 Rounds: -166

Under 2.5 Rounds: +130

Why Magomed Umalatov Will Win

Magomed Umalatov is set to claim the 2024 PFL Welterweight Championship by defeating Shamil Musaev, leveraging his superior grappling and striking skills. Umalatov’s impressive performance in the semifinals, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Murad Ramazanov, showcased his ability to control the pace of the fight and adapt to his opponent's strengths. With a well-rounded skill set that includes effective striking and a strong wrestling background, Umalatov is well-equipped to neutralize Musaev's game plan.

Umalatov's experience and tactical acumen will be crucial in this championship bout. While Musaev boasts an undefeated record, Umalatov's ability to execute takedowns and maintain dominant positions will likely frustrate Musaev. Furthermore, Umalatov has demonstrated resilience in high-pressure situations, making him a formidable opponent. With his blend of striking power and grappling finesse, Umalatov is poised to emerge victorious and secure the championship title along with the $1 million prize.

Why Shamil Musaev Will Win

Shamil Musaev is set to capture the 2024 PFL Welterweight Championship by defeating Magomed Umalatov, leveraging his impressive skill set and strategic acumen. Musaev enters this championship bout with an undefeated record of 19-0-1, showcasing his ability to adapt and overcome challenges. His recent victories over top contenders like Logan Storley and Murad Ramazanov highlight his resilience and tactical prowess. Musaev's striking accuracy and grappling skills make him a versatile threat, capable of controlling the fight on the feet or on the ground.

Musaev's experience in high-pressure situations will be pivotal against Umalatov, who also boasts an impressive record. However, Musaev's ability to maintain composure and execute his game plan under duress sets him apart. With a strong grappling base and effective striking combinations, Musaev is well-equipped to exploit any openings presented by Umalatov. As he steps into the cage, Musaev's momentum and confidence position him as the favorite to secure the welterweight title and the accompanying $1 million prize.

Final Magomed Umalatov-Shamil Musaev Prediction & Pick

In the 2024 PFL Welterweight Championship, Magomed Umalatov is expected to defeat Shamil Musaev and secure the title. Umalatov, boasting an undefeated record of 17-0, has demonstrated impressive versatility in his fighting style, effectively blending striking with wrestling. His recent performances have showcased his ability to adapt and control the pace of fights, particularly against tough opponents. Umalatov's striking accuracy and defensive skills will be crucial in neutralizing Musaev's aggressive approach. Musaev enters the fight with a strong record of 19-0-1, displaying knockout power and relentless pressure. However, Umalatov's experience in high-stakes matches gives him a significant advantage. If Umalatov can withstand Musaev's early onslaught and implement his grappling effectively, he is likely to wear down Musaev as the fight progresses. Ultimately, Umalatov's combination of technical proficiency and strategic acumen positions him as the favorite to secure a decision victory or a late finish, claiming the championship title and the $1 million prize this Friday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Final Magomed Umalatov-Shamil Musaev Prediction & Pick: Magomed Umalatov (+235), Over 2.5 Rounds (-166)