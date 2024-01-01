The Mexican actress will be missed.

Actress Ana Ofelia Murguía has passed away. She's a Mexican actress well known for voicing the role of Mama Coco in Disney's Coco.

She died on December 31, and the news was reported by Mexico's National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature, Deadline reveals.

Actress Ana Ofelia Murguía dies at age 90

Murguia has worked in more than 40 films and TV. One honor she received was the Golden Ariel Lifetime Achievement Award. Also, she won Best Supporting Actress in 1979, 1986, and 1996 at the Ariel Awards. She has over 100 acting credits.

Her most famous roles were in The Queen of the Night, Mi Querido Tom Mix, and Life Sentence. The last part she had was in the 2018 episode of José José: El Príncipe de la Canción, about a retelling of the famed Mexican singer's story told in a fictionalized way.

“With deep sadness, we regret the sensitive death of the first actress Ana Ofelia Murguia, who was part of the stable cast of the @CNTeatromx del #INBAL and whose artistic career was vital for the performing arts of Mexico,” the institute posted on X. “We send condolences and warm hugs to her family and friends.”

Coco was a movie about. a young boy who crosses over to the land of the dead. It was all during Mexico's Dia de los Muertos. The film won two Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Original Song for Remember Me, Variety reports.

She'll be remembered for her dedication to Mexican film and all the special roles she's played. RIP Ana Ofelia Murguía.