Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has expressed his strong views on the financial allegations imposed by the Premier League on the club, asserting that the seven-time league champions are efficiently managed.

In February, Manchester City, who recently clinched their first Champions League title, faced charges from the Premier League relating to over 100 alleged breaches of financial rules between 2009 and 2018.

Since the acquisition of the club by the Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group in 2008, City is accused of violating regulations concerning the accurate provision of financial information, particularly regarding revenue and operating costs. Furthermore, the club was accused of non-cooperation with the investigation initiated in December 2018.

“I’ll give you my very blunt views, I promise you that,” said Al Mubarak, in an interview published by the club. “I have very strong views on that, but I am going to be unfortunately very restrained.”

Expressing his frustration, Al Mubarak highlighted how the situation detracts from the club's achievements and emphasized that the treble-winning club deserves more recognition for their accomplishments.

“It’s very frustrating because it takes so much from the great work that’s happening at this club and it’s happening not just on the football pitch. The football pitch — what these players have achieved this year, the treble, is incredible,” Al Mubarak said.