On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers. A challenge that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is looking forward to.

Before the game, Roberts was interviewed by the team at Fox Sports about his preparations for the game. During that appearance, Roberts took some time out to have a little fun with Derek Jeter.

In fact, he went on to mention the 2003 World Series, according to Fox Sports.

“I don't want to bring up old sores to Derek, which I kind of do, because the guy's got rings to cover up his whole hand,' Roberts said. “It's like what the Marlins did to the Yankees back then.” In summary, Roberts noted that the Yankees lost the 2003 World Series to the Florida Marlins, in which Jeter played.

He was saying the Marlins played inside baseball, focusing on bunting and base running. Additionally, Roberts said that was something the Brewers are looking to do. Not to be outdone, Jeter responded in kind to Roberts, “Dave, first of all, I don't appreciate that; this is the last time I'm talking to you in October.”

#Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts referenced the Marlins World Series win over the Yankees in 2003 on our show, and @DerekJeter didn't appreciate it 😅 pic.twitter.com/6OIUhblTjo — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 13, 2025

Interestingly, this is the second time Jeter has had to face painful memories of losing, dating back to 2003. His fellow Fox Sports colleague Dontrelle Willis brought up the defeat during the rain delay of the Tigers/Mariners ALDS game. Willis was pitching for the Marlins in that series.

Article Continues Below

So, twice now, Jeter has had to confront some difficult moments with those who lived through them with him.

Dave Roberts also put a thorn in Derek Jeter's side in 2004

Who could forget the 2004 ALCS? The Yankees were up 3-0 over the Boston Red Sox and had just smashed them 19-8 in Game 3. Everyone thought that with Mariano Rivera on the mound, it was over.

But then, Rivera walked Kevin Millar to put a runner on. Then, Roberts was called to pinch run. Roberts proceeded to second, and Yankees catcher Jorge Posada made the throw to Jeter covering second for the tag. Ultimately, Roberts was safe at second, breathing new life in Beantown.

In the end, Bill Mueller brought home Roberts with a grounder up the middle to tie the game. David Ortiz, another Fox colleague, hit the walk-off home run in the bottom of the 12th, paving the way for the biggest comeback in baseball history.