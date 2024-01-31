Manchester City's rising star, Claudio Echeverri, is set to undergo a medical examination after experiencing severe chest pains

Manchester City‘s rising star, Claudio Echeverri, is set to undergo a medical examination after experiencing severe chest pains during his international duties with Argentina's Under-23 side, reported by GOAL. The 18-year-old wonderkid, bound for Manchester City from River Plate, raised concerns about his health after a 5-0 victory over Chile in an Olympic Games qualifier.

Echeverri, who played a pivotal role in Argentina's triumph, disclosed that he suffered intense chest pain during the match and expressed his apprehension about the unprecedented incident. Speaking to TyC Sports, he said, “I had a very strong pain in my chest, I couldn't breathe well, and I was very scared. Just in case, I'm going to talk to the doctors to see what it is because something like this had never happened to me, and I felt very scared.”

The young talent received on-field treatment for several minutes in the first half of the game and was eventually taken off on a stretcher. Despite returning to the match, he was later substituted in the 64th minute. Argentina's convincing win secured their spot in the second round of Olympic Games qualification with a match to spare.

The incident raises legitimate concerns for both Claudio Echeverri and the Argentine squad, prompting the decision for a comprehensive medical evaluation before he can resume action. Echeverri is expected to remain with River Plate for the remainder of the year before making his anticipated move to Manchester City in January 2025. As fans await updates on his health, the priority is ensuring the talented youngster receives the necessary medical attention and guidance for a full recovery.