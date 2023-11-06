Manchester City's prolific striker Erling Haaland could be sidelined for their crucial Champions League clash vs. Young Boys

In a worrying turn of events for Manchester City, prolific striker Erling Haaland could be sidelined for their crucial Champions League clash against Young Boys, reported by Football365. Haaland was forced to withdraw at half-time during Saturday's Premier League victory over Bournemouth due to a twisted ankle, raising concerns about his availability for Tuesday's match.

Manager Pep Guardiola expressed uncertainty about Haaland's fitness in a press conference, stating, “We train this afternoon. We will speak with the doctor. I don’t know… I will listen to the doctors. If he says he is ready and does not have pain, I will consider him to play because from Tuesday to Sunday there’s a lot (of time).”

With City aiming to secure their spot in the knockout stages, there might be a temptation to rest Haaland, especially with an upcoming clash against Chelsea on Sunday. Guardiola, however, emphasized that he would give Haaland the opportunity to prove his fitness before making a decision.

Guardiola emphasized the importance of securing qualification for the next stage, saying, “Tomorrow we will try to finish and qualify for February and the next stage. It means a lot to the club. Being there is a success.”

Securing qualification early could provide Guardiola the chance to rotate his squad in the remaining group games, allowing players crucial rest ahead of challenging fixtures. Guardiola remained focused on the immediate task, stating, “You have to try to finish first. We have the chance to play the second game (of the last 16) at home, and that is definitely better. It’s game by game.”

Amidst the Haaland injury concerns, Guardiola refrained from commenting on the recent VAR controversy in the Premier League, acknowledging the sensitivity of the issue for managers and referees alike. As City prepares for their Champions League clash, all eyes will be on Haaland's fitness, with fans hoping for positive news ahead of the pivotal match against Young Boys. Stay tuned for updates on Haaland's condition and Manchester City's lineup as the game approaches.