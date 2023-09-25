Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has clarified his previous statement regarding midfielder Matheus Nunes, stating that he may have overexaggerated Nunes' abilities when he referred to him as “one of the best players in the world”, reported by GOAL.

Guardiola's initial comment came after Manchester City's emphatic 5-0 victory over Sporting CP in the 2021/22 Champions League round of 16. At that time, Nunes was a player for Sporting CP, and Guardiola was full of praise for him. However, Guardiola has now dialed back on his previous statement, acknowledging that Nunes is not yet among the world's elite but emphasizing that he still considers him an exceptional player.

In a recent interview with reporters, Guardiola stated, “Maybe I overexaggerated a little bit. He's not. He is a really good player but sometimes, maybe I said this comment after a 5-0 win, it was actually 5-0? But he's an exceptional player.”

Matheus Nunes joined Manchester City for a transfer fee of £52 million from Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) on the transfer deadline day. This move came just one season after Nunes had joined Wolves. Since joining Manchester City, Nunes has featured in three matches this season and earned his first start against Nottingham Forest, where he provided an assist.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side has enjoyed a perfect start to the season, winning all their matches so far. Their next fixture sees them taking on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. As Guardiola continues to integrate Nunes into the squad, the Brazilian midfielder's performances will be closely watched by Manchester City fans and football enthusiasts alike.