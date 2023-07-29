Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has discussed the club's potential plans to sign a new winger this summer. The Treble winners have seen the departure of Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabia and have only made one significant signing so far this window in Mateo Kovacic.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Guardiola was speaking to the media on Manchester City's pre-season tour. He said, “The market is open until the end of August… I think a few things or many things are going to happen”.

“We will see if we need wingers or inside players. We will see what happens with loan players, which players stay here or not”

Manchester City have a long list of players destined to leave the club this summer. Ilkay Gundogan has left as a free agent to Barcelona but was replaced by Kovacic. Mahrez has left for Al Ahly. Similarly, Kyle Walker is linked with a move to Bayern Munich as the Bavarians refused to make a permanent switch for Joao Cancelo.

Despite so many players leaving or linked with a move away from Manchester City, the Premier League champions still have a lot of options in the squad. That is only credit to Guardiola with the way he has built his squad over the years. They still have Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Julian Alvarez, and Bernardo Silva on the flanks.

Manchester City are linked with a move for Rafael Leao. However, it is likely that Guardiola will push for a midfielder. The Spaniard has made it clear that Grealish and Silva are his first-choice wingers.