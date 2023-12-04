Newcastle considering a surprising move for former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea following an injury to their goalie, Nick Pope

Newcastle United is considering a surprising move for former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea following a long-term injury to their current goalie, Nick Pope, reported by GOAL. Pope suffered a dislocated shoulder during the Premier League clash against Manchester United, and a scan is awaited to determine the extent of the injury. However, journalist Mike McGrath suggests that Pope could be sidelined for up to five months.

With Pope facing a lengthy absence, Newcastle is contemplating recruiting David De Gea, who has been without a club since leaving Manchester United when his contract expired in the summer. De Gea was previously linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, reportedly expressing interest. There were also rumors of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami being interested, but no move materialized.

In addition to a potential return to the Premier League, De Gea has an offer from Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. The injury to Pope is a significant setback for both the player and the club, impacting his chances of making England's Euro 2024 squad.

What's next for Newcastle in the Premier League?

As Newcastle grapples with Pope's absence, manager Eddie Howe is likely to turn to Martin Dubravka in goal for upcoming challenging fixtures in December, including matches against AC Milan in the Champions League and Liverpool in the Premier League. The potential addition of David De Gea could bring valuable experience to Newcastle's goalkeeping department as they navigate a challenging period in the season.