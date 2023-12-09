Manchester United boss Erik ten Haf has taken full responsibility for the side's brutal 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Another day, another brutal performance from Manchester United. Despite grabbing a much-needed 2-1 win against Chelsea mid-week, the Red Devils failed to produce the goods on Saturday, suffering a disastrous 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth, who are currently in the bottom half of the table.

Following the loss, manager Erik ten Hag took full responsibility for the result and United's inconsistency in 2023-24.

Via Fabrizio Romano:

“I’ve to take responsibility for it. We are really inconsistent. I understand fans are disappointed, frustrated. We all are but we should do better and we have show it every game, not to have so big levels from one game to another”.

“You’ve to be at your best in every game, starting with focus. When you start like we did, you get killed. They are good opponents but we have to do better.”

Manchester United is now in sixth place in the table with a mere 27 points from 16 games. Perhaps the most concerning part is their measly 18 goals in Premier League play. Not one player is reliable in the final third right now.

The Red Devils haven't notched more than two wins in a row all season across all competitions. One day they will come out and show well, then the next time out ten Hag's men are a nightmare to watch.

Some are calling for the Dutchman's head and believe a change in the dugout is what's needed. There's been conflicting reports about the players being unhappy with the boss and his training regimens, but the reality is the results aren't there and that comes down to the players on the pitch.

United will be looking to finish their Champions League campaign on a high note on Tuesday against Bayern but have already been eliminated from the competition. And at this rate, a spot in next year's UCL looks unlikely, too.