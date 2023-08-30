A transfer battle is heating up between English football giants Manchester United and Liverpool for the highly sought-after Japanese Women's World Cup star, Hinata Miyazawa, reported by goal.com. The race to secure her signature has been intense, with both clubs vying to strengthen their squads with this exceptional talent.

Golden Boot winner Miyazawa, who had a remarkable performance in the recently concluded Women's World Cup, scoring five goals in total, has attracted the attention of top clubs. Her standout performance included netting four goals in the group stages, helping lead Japan to the knockout rounds as they topped their group.

While both Manchester United and Liverpool are keen on acquiring her services, the current indications point towards the Red Devils having the upper hand in landing the coveted Japanese midfielder. The competition for her signature showcases the recognition of her talent and potential impact in the competitive English Women's Super League.

The transfer race remains active, as the Women's Super League transfer window is set to close on September 14. This provides both clubs with a window of opportunity to negotiate and secure a deal with Miyazawa, who currently plays for Mynavi Sendai in the WE League. As the deadline approaches, fans and pundits alike are closely following the developments, anticipating which of these football powerhouses will emerge as the victor in this transfer saga.

The addition of Hinata Miyazawa to either Manchester United or Liverpool would undoubtedly inject a new level of skill and excitement into their squads. As the negotiations continue, football enthusiasts are eager to see which team will ultimately succeed in securing this rising star and potential game-changer for the upcoming season.