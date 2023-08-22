Manchester United‘s young talent, Mason Greenwood, has captured the attention of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq as he prepares to leave the club, reported by goal.com. The 21-year-old forward's departure from Manchester United was confirmed after an internal investigation, and now the Saudi Pro League club is reportedly considering him for their squad.

Greenwood's time at Manchester United has seen both highs and challenges. He faced legal issues earlier this year, with charges of attempted rape, assault, and coercive control against him being dropped in February. The decision for Greenwood to leave the club was mutual, with both parties agreeing that a fresh start is necessary at this point in his career.

Reports from The Sun suggest that Al-Ettifaq, managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, is weighing the possibility of signing the one-cap England international. The club has already made a statement in the transfer market by securing former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. It is rumored that they are considering offering Greenwood an impressive annual contract of £10 million.

However, Al-Ettifaq isn't the only club interested in Greenwood. Clubs from Italy, including AS Roma led by Jose Mourinho, and Turkish giants like Galatasaray are also reportedly keen on acquiring the young talent.

Manchester United has not disclosed whether Mason Greenwood's contract will be terminated or if he will be sent out on loan. His current contract with the club is set to expire in 2025. While the English transfer window closes on September 1, there's a longer window of opportunity for a potential deal to the Saudi Pro League, which extends until September 20. This gives all parties involved more time to make a decision that aligns with their respective interests.