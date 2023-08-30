Manchester United have identified Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as a potential alternative to Sofyan Amrabat. The Morroco midfielder is training alone at Fiorentina, seeking a potential move to Old Trafford. However, Manchester United cannot lodge a bid for Amrabat as they cannot sell players. The Red Devils have to sell players before landing more players due to the Financial Fairplay (FFP) rules.

According to the reports from 90min, Manchester United have the option of Hojbjerg on the table. However, Tottenham Hotspur will not compensate for their Premier League rivals as they want an important fee.

Hojbjerg signed for Tottenham Hotspur from Southampton in 2020 and has been a key member of their squad and the Denmark National Team. However, Tottenham’s new manager Ange Postecoglou doesn’t fancy him. The former Celtic manager has preferred a pivot of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr behind James Maddison in his first three Premier League games with Spurs.

That midfield trio has proved to be successful as Tottenham Hotspur have gone three games unbeaten to start their Premier League campaign, including a 2-0 win over Manchester United. As Spurs will not have any European competition on their calendar, it may reduce the game time for Hojbjerg in North London. Hence, he would be looking to consider a move elsewhere this summer.

Manchester United’s midfield has been a major concern so far this season. Although they have won two of their first three Premier League games, they have been unconvincing victories. Many have been surprised with the way their midfield is getting bypassed so easily by opponents. Hence, they believe the addition of Hojbjerg or Amrabat alongside Casemiro in midfield may allow them to control the games again.