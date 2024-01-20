Discover Manchester United's strategic defensive overhaul plans for the upcoming summer transfer window in 2024.

In speculation and anticipation surrounding the pending INEOS stake acquisition, Manchester United is gearing up for a strategic defensive reshaping in the upcoming summer transfer window, sources reveal to ESPN. While the club maintains that it's “business as usual,” the imminent 25% stake from INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to be ratified by the Premier League in February, providing a green light for future plans.

The club's football director, John Murtough, and manager, Erik ten Hag, have been proactive, holding discussions on potential changes to Manchester United's defensive lineup, with both departures and arrivals on the agenda. Raphaël Varane's future hangs in the balance, as the club opted not to trigger a one-year contract extension, leaving the Frenchman potentially free to depart Old Trafford in June.

The defensive uncertainty extends to other key players, with Jonny Evans also out of contract this summer and Victor Lindelöf and Harry Maguire contemplating exits if significant offers materialize. Manchester United is also exploring potential defensive reinforcements, with reported interest in Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt, and Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo. Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey has also caught the eye after impressive performances against United in Champions League clashes this season.

Looking ahead to the summer, Manchester United is strategically eyeing players whose contracts expire in June 2025, following a successful move for Mason Mount in a similar situation last summer. The club is keen on leveraging contract situations to strengthen the squad.

Amidst transfer talks, a Manchester United source has dismissed claims of Anthony Martial's alleged exile from the first-team squad by Ten Hag, asserting that the Frenchman, currently recovering from illness and injury, remains an integral part of the team's plans beyond the January transfer deadline.

As the INEOS deal progresses, Manchester United fans eagerly await the unfolding summer transfer saga, anticipating a revamped defensive lineup to propel the club towards greater success.