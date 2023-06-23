Former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand has urged his former club to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer. The Frenchman’s position in the Los Blancos has come under question mark after the signing of Jude Bellingham.

According to the reports from the Metro, Ferdinand was discussing the situation regarding Techouameni on Vibe with Five. The former English defender said, “In midfield, you know who I would go and get? I would go try to get Tchouameni. He is going to be the one who doesn’t play, and he is the odd man out at the minute. Massive improvement.”

Tchouameni signed for Real Madrid last summer from AS Monaco as a replacement for Casemiro. However, the Frenchman has failed to meet the expectation of the Los Blancos hierarchy.

Manchester United have been successful in signing Real Madrid players recently. In 2021, they signed Raphael Varane, and last summer, they added Casemiro on a big-money move. Both players were instrumental in Erik ten Hag’s lineup in the 2022/23 season. So should they go back to the Spanish giants and look for their young prospect?

Despite starting really well in the Real Madrid jersey, Tchouameni’s performances declined. It is reported that the Frenchman’s penalty miss in the World Cup final against Argentina could have impacted his performances in the second half of the season. Alongside Bellingham’s arrival, Eduardo Camawinga seems to be playing the best football of his career. Moreover, Luka Modric is set to stay at Real Madrid for one more season, and Federico Valverde has also suggested that he won’t leave the Spanish capital this season. With so many midfield options for Carlo Ancelotti, Tchouameni could be down in the pecking order.

There is no doubt that the Los Blancos will try and resist his potential departure from the club. However, a huge offer from Manchester United could raise a few eyebrows within the Real Madrid hierarchy.