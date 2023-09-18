Despite rising to fame in these same roots, Maren Morris makes a decision to leave the country music scene. The ‘Middle' singer cited a significant transformation in the industry after veering into political posturing.

Once celebrated as a Nashville darling, the singer has launched a scathing critique of her peers. This comes on the heels of her release of two new tracks. Both reflected her growing discontent with the current state of the genre.

One of her music videos symbolically features Maren walking away from a burning town, a sentiment she further elaborated on in an interview with the LA Times. She remarked, “I thought I'd like to burn it to the ground and start over. But it's burning itself down without my help.”

She also expressed a sense of detachment from the narratives presented by mainstream country artists today. Despite her best efforts to avoid them. Fans were surprised by Morris' decision to leave country music since it's been her ‘musical style' since debut.

However, the artist can only express disapproval of the entire genre, calling it stagnant and out of touch with contemporary realities.

In a candid statement, she criticized the genre's recent alignment with divisive politics.

“After the Trump years, people’s biases were on full display. It just revealed who people really were and that they were proud to be misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic.”

Maren Morris concluded her decision to leave country music with a striking assessment, referring to the genre as “butt rock.” Without explicitly naming names, she seemingly alluded to songs like Jason Aldean's ‘Try That in a Small Town,' which she perceives as excessively political and divisive.