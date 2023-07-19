While many choose between the Rolling Stones and the Beatles, it was a different story for Margot Robbie. The Barbie actress recently revealed the reason she didn't choose between the Fab Four and another iconic 60s band, The Beach Boys.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Robbie revealed that The Beach Boys was “all [she] would listen to” and that she wouldn't even listen to the Beatles as a result of her fandom.

“I had watched a documentary about how The Beach Boys would have been even more popular if the Beatles hadn't come along and stolen the limelight,” she explained.

Her point about the Beatles stealing the limelight is fair, though the argument could be made that if [insert band] didn't come along, [insert another band] would be even more popular. I'm sure U2 stole the spotlight from many bands in the 80s just as Nirvana did to many in the 90s.

Margot Robbie is currently off promoting her latest film, Greta Gerwig's Barbie. The film, which has received rave reviews from critics, stars Robbie as the titular doll (she plays”Stereotypical Barbie”) on a journey of self-discovery as she searches for true meaning in life. Ken (Ryan Gosling) joins her on her quest as well. Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Emma Mackey are just a few actresses playing variants of Barbie. Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, and John Cena are among the actors playing variants of Ken. America Ferrera, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Ariana Greenblatt, Michael Cera, and Helen Mirren also star in the film.

Barbie will be released on July 21.