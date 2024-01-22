Olivia Wilde revealed her family loves karaoke.

Olivia Wilde has a family of musicians. Thus, they enjoy a night of karaoke.

A ‘big karaoke family'

During the opening night of Kate, a one-woman show by Kate Berlant, Wilde spoke to People about her children. She revealed that they're doing “great” and that they are growing up.

“They're so great. They're huge and they're so healthy and happy,” she said. “I already feel like they're giant teenagers, but we're having a lot of fun. They're my best friends.”

She continued by talking about their hobbies. They are both musicians and athletes according to Wilde herself.

“We have so much fun. They're so active. They're musicians and they're athletes and they're just cool,” Wilde revealed. “They both play drums and they sing and we just have a great time. We're a big karaoke family.”

People then asked who her go-to artists for karaoke are. She named three of pop's biggest stars, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo.

“My go-to changes,” she confessed. “It changes a lot. Right now we have a lot of Taylor Swif thappening in our house.

“It's wall-to-wall Taylor and Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish,” she continued. “And now Daisy has brought in Dua Lipa, but we're like Taylor first.”

Olivia Wilde is an actress-director known for her roles in House, Tron: Legacy, and Cowboys & Aliens. She made her directorial debut with the critically-acclaimed Booksmart in 2019. Her next feature film, Don't Worry Darling, starred Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. That film was released in 2022. Wilde's next film, titled Naughty, is a Christmas film produced by Margot Robbie's LuckyChap.