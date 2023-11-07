Mariah Carey has seen what Britney Spears has said about her in her memoir "The Woman in Me." Carey responds to Spears.

Britney Spears name-drops many celebrities in her memoir “The Woman in Me.” Mariah Carey is mentioned early on in the book when Spears describes meeting the “Obsessed” singer for the first time. Carey was recently a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where the late night talk show host read aloud what Spears wrote about her in her memoir.

“At one award show I knocked on Mariah Carey’s dressing room door. She opened it and outpoured the most beautiful otherworldly light. You know how we all have ring lights now? Well more than 20 years ago, only Mariah Carey knew about ring lights. And no, I can’t just say her first name. To me, she’s always going to be Mariah Carey,” Kimmel read from Spears’ memoir.

“I love her, actually,” Carey responded.

“Of course I had a ring light,” Carey said of innovative light. “By the way, I like a ring light when you cover the bottom edge of a ring light because for me, I don't like under lighting. It's very specific.”

She added: “That's super sweet what Britney said about me.”

Take a look at the Jimmy Kimmel moment below:

Some Stars Britney Spears Name-Drops in “The Woman in Me”

Carey is not the only star that Spears spoke about in her memoir. She spoke about her time on Mickey Mouse Club with Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera. Timberlake and Spears dated from 1999-2002 and went through the many trials and tribulations of their young romance. Spears revealed that Timberlake cheated on her and that she also cheated on him.

“There were a couple of times during our relationship when I knew Justin had cheated on me. Especially because I was so infatuated and so in love, I let it go, even though the tabloids seemed determined to rub my face in it,” the pop star writes. “When *NSYNC went to London in 2000, photographers caught him with one of the girls from All Saints in a car. But I never said anything. At the time we’d only been together for a year.”

She added that she made out with a dancer during their relationship once.

The man that Spears cheated on Timberlake was Wade Robson. He was a dancer and choreographer who Spears recalls dancing and making out with him at a Spanish bar while she was in a relationship with Timberlake, a source told Us Weekly at the time.

“The Woman in Me” is out now.