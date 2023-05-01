Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Jarred Kelenic is having a sensational season for the Seattle Mariners. He was once a kid who idolized Bryce Harper and is now a potential MLB star…who still greatly idolizes Harper. Given the chance to meet him, he passed out of respect to the two-time MVP.

Kelenic was too shy to introduce himself to Harper driving the Mariners’ recent road series against Harper’s Philadelphia Phillies, according to Jake Mintz of FOX Sports. He chalked it up to Harper looking busy despite having three days to have even a single conversation with him.

“He looked busy,” Kelenic, said, via FOX Sports. “I didn’t wanna bother him.” The Mariners’ slugger shared a story that illustrates how big of a fan he has been of Harper, who was very complimentary of his game.

“My first memory of him was that video of his 500-foot homer at Tropicana,” Kelenic said to FOX Sports. “From then on I followed him every step of the way as a high schooler, junior college, the whole thing. I actually left a middle school dance of mine early to come home and watch his first MLB at-bat at Dodger Stadium.”

While it’s not wise to put Kelenic’s standards similar to those of a young Harper, the Mariners’ outfielder is finally looking like the star that was promised when he was traded to Seattle as a prospect in 2018. He has a .982 OPS and seven home runs through 26 games so far this season. His strikeout rate, while still very high, is declining and his exit velocity is making a huge jump.

In many ways, Kelenic and Harper took different paths to becoming high-level MLB players. Harper was touted as a great one almost right away and proved it immediately, winning his first MVP award at age 22. Kelenic’s age-22 season was miserable (an OPS+ of only 54) and led many to believe that he wouldn’t ever reach his potential. Now, he is proving to be a very strong hitter on a Mariners team with playoff expectations.

As Harper looks to make his season debut as early as possible, Kelenic will continue trying to emulate his favorite player.