The Toronto Blue Jays will have their home opener as they face the Seattle Mariners on Monday at the Rogers Center. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Mariners-Blue Jays prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Mariners have been largely inconsistent to start the season, sputtering through their first few games. Now, they hope to find ways to steal some wins as they head north of the border.
The Blue Jays have stayed competitive through the first few games of the season. Ultimately, they will be glad to be home as they welcome the Mariners into their stadium for a home opener.
The teams split the six games last season. Thus, they played in competitive games, with both teams getting a win over 50 percent of the time. It should be a great matchup. Now, let's look at the starting pitchers.
Luis Castillo will pitch for the Mariners. He has an 0-2 record and a 6.75 ERA. Sadly, he struggled again in his last start, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing four earned runs and 10 hits while striking out seven in a loss to the Cleveland Guardians.
Jose Berrios enters the matchup with a 1-0 record and a 2.25 ERA. Recently, he pitched six innings and allowed one earned run on six hits, striking out two and walking three, in a no-decision against the Houston Astros.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Mariners-Blue Jays Odds
Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+164)
Moneyline: +100
Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-200)
Moneyline: -118
Over: 8 (-118)
Under: 8 (-104)
How to Watch Mariners vs. Blue Jays
Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT
TV: SportsNet Canada
Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Mariners are undergoing the same issues they endured last season. Unfortunately, it was a sputtering offense and an inconsistent rotation that led to their slow start before they turned things around. They need more from the lineup.
J.P. Crawford is the leadoff hitter, yet he does not always come through. Going into Sunday's action, he was hitting only .143, so he is not getting the job done early. Julio Rodriguez needs to take the step in his third season. Unfortunately, he does not have a good history against the Jays. Rodriguez was hitting only .233 with one home run, two RBIs, and four runs over 12 games in his career against the Jays. Jorge Polanco has had the most success against the Jays. So far, he has hit .299 with 41 hits, five home runs, 17 RBIs, and 28 runs over 35 games in his career against the Blue Jays. The M's need Mitch Haniger to be productive at the plate.
But the Mariners need Castillo to pitch to his potential. Luckily, he has done his part against the Jays, going 0-1 with a 3.27 ERA over two starts against Toronto. Castillo must find the strike zone.
The Mariners will cover the spread if they can generate runs early. Then, they need Castillo to last six innings and allow two runs.
Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Blue Jays have either scored all the runs or scored barely any. Somehow, they are the most hot-and-cold team in the majors. Look at what they did against the Houston Astros and then what they did against the New York Yankees. They need balance.
George Springer is their most seasoned player. Currently, he is batting .255 with 112 hits, 24 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 71 runs over 113 career games against the Mariners. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. needs to find his skills. Unfortunately, he struggled against the Mariners last season, batting .174 with two home runs (just four hits), three RBIs, and five runs over six games. Bo Bichette has done even worse. Somehow, he is hitting just .071 with only one home run (two hits), three RBIs, and three runs over six games against the Mariners in his career. But there is someone in this lineup who has dominated the Mariners. Significantly, Justin Turner has a line of .323 with 21 hits, four home runs, 13 RBIs, and 13 runs over 18 games against them.
The Blue Jays will cover the spread if they can get a solid outing out of Berrios. Then, they need the offense to give him some run support. Four runs might be enough to cover the spread.
Final Mariners-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
Despite the records, this is a fantastic pitching duel. Usually, good pitching duels do not live up to the hype. But this will be the exception. Even if Castillo and Berrios both come out of the game after five innings, both bullpens are good enough to keep the scoring down and the hitters confused. You know where I am going with this. We're not picking either team to cover the spread. Instead, we're taking the under.
Final Mariners-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Under: 8 (-104)