Some more inter-league action is on tap for this Friday evening as the Seattle Mariners will look to snap their two-game losing streak as they take on the first-place Atlanta Braves. Let’s check out our MLB odds series where our Mariners-Braves prediction and pick will be revealed.

Losers in three of their past four games, the Mariners currently sit one game below the .500 mark at 21-22 and sit five games behind the AL West-leading Texas Rangers in the division. Despite failing to match the expectations that were met a season ago when it was Seattle that reached the playoffs for the first time since 2001, there is at least plenty of time for the Mariners to kick things into high gear as the season goes along. On the mound in this one for Seattle will be none other than Bryce Miller and his flawless 2-0 record. Even more impressive, Miller has posted a 0.47 ERA up to this point in his three overall starts.

On the other side of things, the Atlanta Braves have picked up right where they left off a year ago they won more than a hundred games as they have jumped out to a tremendous 27-16 start. Most recently, the Braves have surprisingly struggled with losses in five of their last seven games and have seemingly been hit with their first dosage of adversity within this 2023 regular season. Still, Atlanta will call upon another Bryce in Bryce Elder who is 3-0 with a 1.94 ERA in eight starts so far.

Here are the Mariners-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Braves Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-156)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+130)

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Braves

TV: Apple TV+

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:20 ET/4:20 PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, if there is one hitter that exists within the Seattle Mariners clubhouse that can turn this game on its head, then look no further than Ty France to provide that in a big way. Believe it or not, when taking a closer look at France’s numbers recently, it appears he has been one of the hottest hitters in the game with a 14-game hitting streak. Over that span, France is hitting .333 with four doubles, a homer, and five RBIs. Clearly, France is hitting the baseball like it’s a beach ball and will surely get his opportunity on Friday to wreak some havoc on Atlanta’s pitching staff.

Another way that the Mariners could cover the spread will be in the form of their pitching arms which remain some of the best in all of baseball. While their hitting statistics don’t necessarily share that same type of dominance, the Mariners have held opposing hitters to a 3.55 ERA (fifth in the majors) and also have tallied 21 quality starts scattered among their starting pitchers (tied for fourth). Since this Seattle roster often struggles to hit the baseball consistently, the importance of shutting down the Braves at the plate will be the ultimate difference-maker in whether or not the Mariners can cover the spread.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

In order for the Braves to win this game by multiple runs, a similar formula that they have used quite frequently this season will need to be in store. More specifically, attacking the Mariners with a hefty dosage of runs offensively while stringing together commendable pitching performance will most likely get the job done.

For starters, the Braves also have an elite hitter with no signs of slowing down themselves in the form of Ronald Acuna Jr. Just when you think Ty France was having himself a last couple of weeks, Acuna Jr. is there to remind everyone that he too is a force to be reckoned with. On paper, Acuna Jr. is absolutely obliterating the baseball with homers in four straight games and is slashing .345 with a .613 slugging percentage on the season. Since playing only 201 games over the course the past couple seasons, Acuna Jr. is now fully healthy and is the type of player that can single-handily carry a team to victory.

Of course, this will all be for not if the Braves don’t receive a stellar effort from Mr. Bryce Elder. A tremendous young talent that possesses a dirty pitching arsenal, a quality start and not allowing a whole lot of damage from the mound could be a one-way ticket to covering the spread.

Final Mariners-Braves Prediction & Pick

This one should get as entertaining as it gets, but don’t be a fool. The Braves are on a whole other level right now and they should take care of business at home in front of their fans.

Final Mariners-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (+130)