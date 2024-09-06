ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Mariners and St. Louis Cardinals will face off for the first time since April last season. The Mariners are trying to save their season after a poor run after the trade deadline sent them spiraling down the standings. Seattle is five games back of the last spot in the American League wild card and 4.5 games behind the Houston Astros. They've won just five of their past ten games. The Cardinals have been performing well to get back into the playoff picture, they now sit just 5.5 games out of the last spot and need to pass only three teams in front of them. The Cardinals have won six of their last ten and are on a two-game winning streak. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Cardinals prediction and pick.

Mariners-Cardinals Projected Starters

Bryce Miller vs. Erick Fedde

Bryce Miller is 10-8 with a 3.30 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP.

Miller's last start was on the road against the Los Angeles Angels. He pitched 4 2/3 innings with 4 strikeouts. He allowed 4 hits, 3 walks, 3 earned runs, and 1 home run. It was his first losing decision in his last 10 starts.

Miller is 4-5 on the road with a 4.82 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP.

Erick Fedde is 8-8 with a 3.43 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP.

Fedde's last start was on the road against the New York Yankees. He pitched 5 1/3 innings with 8 strikeouts, allowing 4 hits, 1 walk, 4 earned runs, and 1 home run. He has lost 5 of his last 7 decisions.

Fedde is 6-3 at home with a 1.98 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP. He has been much worse on the road, owning a 4.45 ERA.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Cardinals Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -106

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 7.5 (-106)

Under: 7.5 (-114)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Cardinals

Time: 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT

TV: RSN, Bally Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals bullpen could let them down in this game if Miller and Fedde leave their respective starts with the score close. The Cardinals' bullpen has a 5.20 ERA over their last three games, slightly worse than the Mariners' 4.76 mark.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals aren't getting the same dominant Bryce Miller in this game in Seattle. Miller's ERA is almost three runs higher on the road and his WHIP is high compared to a sub-1.00 mark at home. The opposite is true for Fedde, who has been dominant at home but hasn't been able to get much run support or help from his bullpen.

Both these teams have been hitting well over the last ten games in terms of run production, with the Mariners averaging 5.6 runs/nine and the Cardinals averaging 5.1 runs/nine. However, the Cardinals are batting .272, while the Mariners rely on their patience to get on base with a lowly .235 average. The Cardinals should have the pitching advantage in this matchup and are in much better form, which could lead them to victory.

Final Mariners-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

The Cardinals have been in much better form recently despite having a similar record and offensive production. The starting pitchers could be the difference in this game if Fedde stays settled in at home and Miller continues to be shaky on the road. The bullpen advantage for Seattle isn't significant enough to sway the opinion here, so we'll take the Cardinals to add to Seattle's woes.

Final Mariners-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals ML (-110)