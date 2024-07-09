Logan Gilbert will take the mound for the Mariners to start this interleague series with the Padres on Tuesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Padres prediction and pick.

Mariners-Padres Projected Starters

Logan Gilbert vs. Adam Mazur

Logan Gilbert (5-5) with a 2.91 ERA and 0.92 WHIP

Last Start: Logan Gilbert took the loss against the Orioles on Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over 5.1 innings while striking out six.

2024 Road Splits: Logan Gilbert has been dominant on the road this season with a 3-2 record with a 2.75 ERA and 0.97 WHIP.

Adam Mazur (1-2) with a 7.52 ERA and 1.82 WHIP

Last Start: Adam Mazur struck out six and allowed one run on five hits and no walks over six innings in a no-decision during Monday's extra-innings loss to the Cardinals.

2024 Home Splits: Adam Mazur has been dreadful at home in the limited sample size with a 1-1 record and a 10.66 ERA and 2.05 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Padres Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -138

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +115

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Padres

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: Root Sports Northwest, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Seattle Mariners head to San Diego for a two-game series against the Padres, all eyes are on the pitching matchup between Logan Gilbert and Adam Mazur. Despite being on the road, the Mariners have a strong chance of coming out on top in Tuesday night's game.

Logan Gilbert, Seattle's right-handed starter, brings a solid 5-5 record and an impressive 2.91 ERA to the mound. His consistency and ability to keep runs off the board have been crucial for the Mariners this season. Gilbert's performance has been particularly noteworthy given the competitive nature of the AL West division.

On the other side, the Padres will send out Adam Mazur, a less experienced right-hander with a 1-2 record. While Mazur has shown potential, his limited major league experience could be a factor against a Mariners lineup that's been finding its rhythm lately.

The Mariners' recent extra-inning battle against the Blue Jays, although resulting in a loss, demonstrated their resilience and offensive capabilities. This hard-fought game could serve as a motivator for the team as they look to bounce back in San Diego.

Gilbert's ability to go deep into games and limit opposing offenses will be crucial in neutralizing the Padres' home-field advantage. His 2.91 ERA suggests he's adept at keeping games close, which could be pivotal in what may turn out to be a low-scoring affair.

Moreover, the Mariners' bullpen, which has been reliable throughout the season, could prove to be the difference-maker in the later innings. If Gilbert can hand over a lead or keep the game close through six or seven innings, Seattle's relief corps should be able to seal the deal.

While the Padres will undoubtedly put up a fight on their home turf, the combination of Gilbert's proven track record, the Mariners' recent offensive spark, and their solid bullpen give Seattle the edge in this interleague matchup. Expect a competitive game, but one that the Mariners should be able to win behind Gilbert's strong pitching and timely hitting from their lineup.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

While the Seattle Mariners come to Petco Park with Logan Gilbert on the mound, the San Diego Padres and their young right-hander Adam Mazur are poised to defend their home turf and secure a victory on Tuesday night.

Despite his 1-2 record, Mazur has shown flashes of potential that could translate into a breakout performance against the Mariners. The home crowd at Petco Park will undoubtedly provide a boost to the young pitcher, potentially elevating his game to new heights.

The Padres, with their 49-45 record, have been playing solid baseball and will look to capitalize on their home-field advantage. San Diego's lineup, known for its power and versatility, could prove challenging for Gilbert, even with his impressive 2.91 ERA.

While Gilbert has been consistent for the Mariners, the change of scenery and the pressure of pitching on the road might affect his performance. The Padres' hitters will be eager to exploit any signs of weakness from the visiting starter.

Moreover, the Mariners are coming off a tough extra-inning loss against the Blue Jays, which could have both physical and mental impacts on the team. This fatigue factor might play into the Padres' hands, especially in the later innings of the game.

The Padres' bullpen, if called upon early, has the depth and talent to keep the Mariners' offense at bay. This could be crucial if Mazur manages to keep the game close through the first few innings.

While Gilbert's numbers are impressive, baseball is a game of day-to-day performance, and Mazur has the opportunity to outshine his more experienced counterpart. With the backing of the home crowd and a motivated Padres lineup, Mazur and the Padres have a strong chance of securing a win against the Mariners in this interleague matchup.

Final Mariners-Padres Prediction & Pick

This should be a fantastic matchup between the AL West-leading Seattle Marines and the San Diego Padres on this Tuesday night. In this matchup, Logan Gilbert should find his rhythm early, stifling the Padres with his potent fastball-slider combination. The Mariners' offense, fueled by Julio Rodriguez, chips away at San Dego's starter with timely hits and aggressive baserunning. Seattle's bullpen, a strength all season, shuts the door late, securing a close victory.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Mariners-Padres Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners ML (-138), Over 7.5 (-122)