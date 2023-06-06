The San Diego Padres host the Seattle Mariners for the Vedder Cup in America's Finest City! It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Padres prediction and pick.

The Mariners and Padres share a stadium in Peoria, Arizona for Spring Training. Over the last decade or so, both fans in Seattle and San Diego have considered each series against each other to be the “Vedder Cup” because of the fact Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam lived in both cities.

So far this season, both teams are underachieving. Many thought these two would return to the postseason, where they both made some noise. Seattle is (29-30) and a game and a half ahead of the Padres who are (28-32). The Mariners have lost five of their last six games and just got swept by the rising Texas Rangers. As for the Padres, they just split a series against the Chicago Cubs and are (5-5) in their last 10 games. The good news for SD is that Manny Machado is back and making big plays.

Here are the Mariners-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Padres Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-188)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+155)

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Padres

TV: Root Sports Northwest

Stream: MLB TV, MLB Extra Innings

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

On the bump for the M's is Logan Gilbert. On the season he is (3-3) with a 4.08 ERA in 64.0 innings. Gilbert saw some ups and downs in the month of May but ultimately it was not to his expectations. The right-hander allowed five runs in his last start to the New York Yankees in just four innings. The good news is that he has three quality starts in his last six outings and has seen consistent strikeout numbers outside of his last start against New York. Gilbert has a WHIP of 0.98 which is tied with his teammate Luis Castillo for 6th in the MLB.

Similar to the Padres, the lineup is underperforming. None of the starters are batting over .270 which is led by Jared Kelenic, who started the season off hot. The headliner is clearly Julio Rodriguez, who is tied with Kelenic with 10 homers and 101 total bases on the season. However, the reigning ROY is batting just .242 and has an OPS of just .729. Many thought he would turn the corner this season but is going through a sophomore slump. If Julio can turn things around tonight, then the Mariners will have a great chance to cover this spread.

Ty France returns to San Diego where he played before being traded to the Mariners for Austin Nola. That trade is killing the Padres right now and as a San Diego State alumni, expect France to get a cheer from the SD crowd when he steps up to the plate.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Toeing the slab for the Friars is hometown hero Joe Musgrove. After a rough start to the campaign, Musgrove has pitched very well. He pitched six hitless innings in his last start to the Miami Marlins before The Fish smacked three-straight hits taking him out of the game. In his last 12.1 innings, he has allowed just nine hits and one run to two very good offenses (the other being the Yankees). He's faced the Los Angeles Dodgers twice, the Boston Red Sox, Yankees, and Marlins in his last five starts, and has allowed just nine total runs. The Friars need a quality start out of him tonight to have a chance.

The Padres lineup is inconsistent. They can score 10 runs one game and then score just one the next. However, it seems like they are starting to make strides. Gary Sanchez has three home runs so far in just one week which is more than Nola has in the last two seasons. He is a tremendous upgrade to a lineup that is begging for hits with RISP. The Padres rank dead last in baseball in that category and it's a huge reason why they had trouble winning. If they can just get back to average in that aspect then you'll see this lineup score a lot more runs.

Final Mariners-Padres Prediction & Pick

This should be a close game as the Padres haven't won two straight games in over two weeks. Yes, the Mariners got swept by the Rangers but there is no hotter team in baseball right now. Take Seattle to cover in what should be a tight battle.

Final Mariners-Padres Prediction & Pick: Mariners +1.5 (-188)