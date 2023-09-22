We're set to bring you another prediction and pick for Friday's MLB action as we head over to the American League West for a tight matchup between divisional rivals. The Seattle Mariners (84-68) will take on the Texas Rangers (84-68) for the first game of their three-game series. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mariners-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Seattle Mariners are currently second in the AL West and sit just 0.5 games back of the leading Houston Astros. They've had a stellar September and they've closed the gap on what looks to be the tightest divisional race in baseball. After being swept by the Dodgers, the Mariners come in off three consecutive wins over Oakland. Bryce Miller (RHP) will be their starter.

The Texas Rangers are currently tied for second in the AL West with the Seattle Mariners and share the same record as their opponent tonight. They've been streaking in both directions for most of September but they'll have to turn the right way if they want to make the playoffs over the Mariners. The Rangers have won their last two games coming into this one. Dane Dunning (RHP) will be their starter.

Here are the Mariners-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Rangers Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-194)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+160)

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET/ 5:05 p.m. PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Seattle Mariners have certainly made it an interesting race in the AL West and what once looked like the Rangers' division to win, now looks like it could be completely up for grabs. This will prove to be a massive series as the season draws to a close and the Mariners will be desperate to improve on their 1-5 record against Texas this season. They managed to put up at least five runs in each of their last three games, so expect the Mariners to continue having success from the plate.

Bryce Miller (8-5) will start with a 3.88 ERA through 123 innings pitched. He's been great at limiting home runs with just 12 on the season and he's also doesn't walk batters often, so the Rangers will have to work for every hit against him. With a 3-3 record on the road, Miller has lost his last three consecutive starts. The bright side, however, is that he managed five scoreless innings his last time out against a talented Dodgers lineup.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers just recently dropped a tough three-game series and got swept by the Cleveland Guardians. They failed to produce runs during that stint and their troubles leaked over into their series agains the Red Sox. However, they were able to bounce back in massive way their last time out against Boston when they put up 15 runs in a win. After trailing 0-4 early, the Rangers managed four homers and a dominant six-run second inning. They'll have a ton of confidence heading home after that kind of road win.

Dane Dunning (10-6) will start with a 2.78 ERA through 157 innings of work. He's also been stellar from the mound this year, but he'd like to see his walk-rate go down, issuing 51 on the season so far. Dunning has gone 1-4 in his last five starts, but four of those games were on the road. At home, Dunning enjoys a 6-2 record on the year and will be in a big position to bounce back in this one.

Final Mariners-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Mariners seem to be playing the more consistent baseball at the moment and with momentum on their side, it wouldn't be surprising to see them make another late-season push into the playoffs. The Rangers, on the other hand, are coming into this game following a massive scoring performance and will have Dunning on the mound in a great spot at home. Still, we'll go with the underdog Mariners to get the win in this exciting matchup. This game may come down to a few key plays and the Mariners can find savvy ways to score runs in tough positions.

Final Mariners-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners +1.5 (-194)