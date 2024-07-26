The Mariners make the trip to Chicago to face the White Sox! These two teams have had different seasons with the White Sox being one of the worst teams in the MLB, while the Mariners are fighting for a playoff spot. However, both of these teams are spiraling leading into this matchup. Our MLB odds series has our Mariners-White Sox prediction, odds, and pick for Friday.

Seattle kicked off the trade season last night by acquiring Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Mariners-White Sox Projected Starters

George Kirby vs. Drew Thorpe

George Kirby (7-7) with a 3.20 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched six innings and gave up one run on four hits with zero walks and six strikeouts in a Mariners loss.

2024 Road Splits: (2-5) 3.86 ERA

Drew Thorpe (3-1) with a 3.03 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched six innings and gave up zero runs on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts in a White Sox loss.

2024 Home Splits: (1-0) 3.00 ERA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-White Sox Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: -164

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: +138

Over: 7 (-110)

Under: 7 (-110)

How to Watch Mariners vs. White Sox

Time: 8:10 pm ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago / ROOT Sports

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners have been playing well this season and have a 53-51 record. However, they have lost eight out of their last nine games and are currently on a three-game losing streak. The Mariners have struggled behind the plate this season, but their pitching staff is a top-10 unit in the MLB. Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, Mitch Haniger, Jorge Polanco, Ty France, and Mitch Garver are standouts on offense despite their struggles. Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, and Bryce Miller have all been at varying levels of good to great for the Mariners pitching-wise and have carried the team when needed due to how awful this offense has been

The Mariners are starting George Kirby on the mound where he has a 7-7 record, a 3.20 ERA, and a 0.98 WHIP. Through 123.2 innings, he has allowed 46 runs on 108 hits with 13 walks and 122 strikeouts. In his 21 starts this season, the Mariners have a 9-12 record. Kirby has been the ace for the Mariners and has had a great season so far. He also has a favorable matchup against an offense that has been as awful as the White Sox behind the plate.

The Mariners have talent, but they have struggled this season behind the plate. They are dead-last in batting average at .216 which is 30th in the league after finishing last season at .242. Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh lead the Mariners in most batting categories. Julio Rodriguez leads in batting average at .263, in OBP at .315, and in total hits at 101. Then, Raleigh leads in home runs at 20 and RBI at 62. This offense has been awful all year and they get a tough matchup against Drew Thorpe on the mound for the White Sox where he has emerged as one of the few bright spots this team has had all season.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox are the worst team in the MLB. They have a 27-78 record this season. They have lost 10 straight heading into this matchup. They are the second-worst team in the MLB behind the plate and are also struggling on the mound, ranking near the bottom. Gavin Sheets, Paul DeJong, Andrew Vaughn, and Andrew Benintendi are standouts despite how bad the offense has been. The only notable pitchers in the lineup are Erick Fedde and Garrett Crochet. They have struggled all season and do not have much hope the rest of the way as the second half of the year gets started.

The White Sox are starting Drew Thorpe on the mound in this matchup and he has a 3-1 record, a 3.03 ERA, and a 1.01 WHIP. He has allowed 15 runs on 22 hits with 17 walks and 24 strikeouts through 38.2 innings. In his seven appearances this season, the White Sox are 3-4. Thorpe has been solid in a limited capacity after getting called up. He gets a favorable matchup against the White Sox due to how awful this offense has been behind the plate all year.

The offense for the White Sox has been awful. The White Sox are second to last in the MLB in team batting average at .217 which comes after having a .238 last season. Gavin Sheets, Paul DeJong, and Andrew Vaughn lead the offense in most categories. Vaughn leads in batting average at .236, in RBI at 44, and in total hits at 85. Then, Sheets leads in OBP at .310 and DeJong in home runs at 17. They get a difficult matchup against George Kirby because he has been the ace for the Mariners on the mound and he could take advantage of how much the White Sox have struggled on offense.

Final Mariners-White Sox Prediction & Pick

This game is going to end up being a pitching duel. These are the two worst offenses in the MLB and Thorpe and Kirby are having great seasons so far. These teams are also spiraling leading into this matchup. Expect the White Sox to cover and potentially win at home in a low-scoring game.

Final Mariners-White Sox Prediction & Pick: White Sox +1.5 (-128)