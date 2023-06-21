The Seattle Mariners travel across the country to take on the New York Yankees Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Yankees prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

The Yankees took game one of this series in a low scoring affair. New York took an early 3-0 lead on an Anthony Rizzo double and Billy McKinney two-run home run. That is all the scoring they got for the game, but it proved to be enough. The Yankees surrendered a run in the sixth, but won the game 3-1. Jarred Kelinic drove in the only run for the Mariners and Ty France scored that run. George Kirby was pretty good on the mound as he allowed three runs through seven innings of work. Rizzo finished the game 3-4 to lead the team. Gerrit Cole threw 7 1/3 innings and allowed just one run on four hits while striking out eight to earn the win. Clay Holmes threw the last 1 2/3 innings to notch his ninth save of the season.

Luis Castillo and Jhony Brito will be the starting pitchers in this game.

Here are the Mariners-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Yankees Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+105)

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-126)

Over: 7.5 (-104)

Under: 7.5 (-118)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Yankees

TV: Root Sports Northwest, YES Network

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Luis Castillo is one of the best pitchers in baseball. If Shohei Ohtani was not in the American League, Castillo would be one of the front runners for AL Cy Young. On the season, Castillo has 82 1/3 innings pitched, 98 strikeouts, 61 hits allowed, a 2.73 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP. Castillo has allowed two runs or less in nine of his 14 starts. The Yankees have been struggling lately and Castillo is very tough to hit. Without Aaron Judge, the Yankees are not very good offensively, all they have is Anthony Rizzo. If Castillo just pitches his game, he will shut down the New York offense and help the Mariners cover the spread.

Brito has not been the best pitcher this season. He has an ERA above 5.50 and just 30 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings. Brito has given up four runs in three of his last four starts and has gone less than five innings in five of his nine appearances (eight starts). The Mariners should be able to get to Brito and into the Yankees bullpen in this game. If Seattle can put up four or five runs, that should be plenty of runs to cover the spread.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners are one of the worst offensive teams in the MLB. They have the second worst batting average, seventh worst OPS, fourth most strikeouts, and they are bottom-10 in home runs and runs scored. Brito has not been great this season, but he does have a good matchup in this one. The Mariners have scored just eight runs in four games against the Yankees this season, so the gameplan is good. If Brito can just build off what his teammates have been able to do, the Yankees will cover the spread.

Final Mariners-Yankees Prediction & Pick

This game should be close, but Luis Castillo is the difference maker. I expect the Mariners to cove this spread.

Final Mariners-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (+105), Under 7.5 (-118)