The Golden Globes united iconic Star Wars mother-son duo of Natalie Portman and Mark Hamill.

They were both in attendance at last night's ceremony. Portman's film, May December, was up for several awards. Hamill presented the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award and represented the English dub cast of The Boy and the Heron.

An iconic Star Wars meeting

In an X post, Hamill joked that he has “finally” met his “mother.”

“Now I have finally met my ‘mother', thanks to the @goldenglobes,” Hamill's post read. The picture showed him backstage with Portman.

Now I have finally met my "mother", thanks to the @goldenglobes. pic.twitter.com/lkRZQgmLmp — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) January 8, 2024

Mark Hamill played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise dating back to 1977. Some of his other iconic roles include voicing the Joker in various animated Batman projects, Regular Show, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and voicing the Hobgoblin in Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

Natalie Portman played Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. In the canon, she plays the mother of Luke Skywalker. Some of her other credits include Léon the Professional, Jackie, and the Thor franchise in the MCU. She won her lone Oscar for her performance in Black Swan.

At the Golden Globes, Portman was up for Best Actress — Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for her performance in May December. In the film, Portman plays a young actress researching for her role. She is playing a woman who was involved in a tabloid romance decades ago with a young boy.

May December premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023. The film was acquired by Netflix. They released it in theaters in November before releasing it on the streaming service on December 1.