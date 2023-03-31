It appears Mark Wahlberg has a new favorite team. The lifelong Boston Red Sox fan has a friendship with Houston Astros star Alex Bregman, which blossomed from Bregman’s recent postseason performances against the New York Yankees.

Wahlberg, who gave the famous “Play Ball” in Houston before the Astros’ Opening Day game, was asked about his relationship with Bregman.

“First and foremost he’s an amazing guy, but he’s also my favorite Yankee killer of all time,” Wahlberg said.

Mark Berman, who asked the initial question, then asked Wahlberg about Bregman trying to turn him into an Astros fan.

“I am an Astros fan. I’m a fan of real talent,” Wahlberg said. “(The Astros) have an amazing team and (Bregman) is an amazing talent.”

Red Sox fans may not like that latter statement from Marky Mark, but at least he took a shot at the Yankees in the process.

Wahlberg’s newfound love for the Astros didn’t stop there. He said that he’s willing to donate one of his thumbs to Jose Altuve, who starts the season on the injured list after fracturing his thumb in the World Baseball Classic.

Wahlberg is admittedly a huge baseball fan, so getting to take part in the pregame festivities for the defending World Series champions must be a big deal to him, although he probably wishes it was for his beloved Red Sox.

Following celebrity-athlete relationships is a niche for some people. Mark Wahlberg and Alex Bregman look like they’ve started the latest Hollywood star/jock bromance.