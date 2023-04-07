Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With Edwin Diaz suffering a season-ending injury, the New York Mets now have a gaping hole in their bullpen. As the Mets try to replace Diaz and remedy their bullpen issues, New York has kept tabs on a former two-time All Star.

The Mets have shown continued interest in Zack Britton, via Jon Heyman of The New York Post. Despite the interest, there is still a gap in talks between both parties. New York is a bit hesitant to give Britton a major commitment with his sinker still sitting at 91-92 MPH.

Still, New York has Britton on their radar. With Diaz out, the Mets know they need to make improvements in the back end. Britton may not be the pitcher he was in his prime. But he’s a veteran presence who would give the Mets’ bullpen a much needed boost, assuming he is fully healthy.

Britton pitched just three games in 2022 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He struggled the year prior, holding a 5.89 ERA over his 22 appearances. However, Britton was a dominant reliever before these past two seasons.

Over his 12-year MLB career, Britton has pitched to a 3.13 ERA and a 532/264 K/BB ratio. He was an All Star in 2015 and 2016 and has converted 154 career saves.

The first order of business for the Mets is ensuring Zack Britton is healthy. With Diaz down, they can’t afford any more injured relievers. But if his health checks out, Britton might have a spot in New York. He is familiar with head coach Buck Showalter from their time together on the Baltimore Orioles.

With Diaz going down, Britton and Showalter could reunite on the Mets.