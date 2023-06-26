The Miami Marlins are getting two of their starters back from injury as Jordan McPherson reports that Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jean Segura are reinstated from the injured list. In corresponding moves, the Marlins optioned Garrett Hampson and Jacob Amaya to Triple-A.

Marlins fans will love to see Chisholm back in the lineup after over a month's absence due to turf toe. An All-Star a year ago, Chisholm struggled at the plate at times this season but looked good in the games leading up to his injury. He hit home runs in back-to-back games and had hits in five of six before being placed on the injured list on May 16.

Overall this season, Chisholm is hitting .229 with 10 extra-base hits and 14 steals. His transition to the outfield this year allowed the Marlins to be flexible in the offseason and bring in Luis Arraez and Segura to play the infield.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Segura looked lost hitting-wise for most of this season before missing 10 games with a left hamstring strain. He is hitting below .200 and has a measly .493 OPS in 60 games. Only six of his 39 hits have gone for extra bases this season.

The Marlins are one of the surprise teams of the season so far, holding a 45-34 record entering Monday's off day. They are 7-3 in their last 10 games and are six games out of first place in the NL East while sitting in the top wild card spot in the National League.

The returns of Jazz Chisholm and Jean Segura should boost the Marlins even more and at the very least get more fans in the stands.