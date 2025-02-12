In the middle of a rebuild, the Miami Marlins have stayed relatively quiet all offseason. But as they look to bolster their pitching staff, the Marlins have hooked an intriguing starter.

Miami has signed Cal Quantril to a one-year major league contract, via Alden Gonzalez of The Athletic. The financial terms of the agreement have not yet been revealed.

Quantril comes to the Marlins after spending the 2024 campaign with the Colorado Rockies. Over 29 games, he held an 8-11 record with a 4.98 ERA and a 110/69 K/BB ratio. He led the National League in walks.

It's always tough pitching in Coors Field and perhaps the Marlins are cutting him some slack. Quantril did have an impressive run with the Cleveland Guardians from 2020-2021. While he struggled in 2022, the right-hander ended his Guardians tenure with a 27-15 record, a 3.58 ERA and a 320/131 K/BB ratio.

Quantril won't immediate turn Miami into the pitching capital of MLB. However, the Marlins are in serious need of pitching help entering 2025.

Sandy Alcantara should be available on Opening Day, but he has been away from the diamond for over a year after Tommy John surgery. Two of Miami's most promising arms in Eury Perez and Braxton Garrett are injured. And while the team has intriguing arms in Ryan Weathers, Edward Cabrera and Max Meyer, this is the same rotation the finished 2024 ranked 29 in ERA (4.73).

It's clear that the Marlins aren't yet looking to truly compete. They're still building out their future in Peter Bendix's vision. Cal Quantril will give Miami short-term relief for their pitching staff. He threw nearly 150 innings for the Rockies, something the Marlins will want him to duplicate.

He will likely fill an end of the rotation role for as long as he is on the team. Maybe a strong performance will lead to a deadline deal. But if nothing else, Miami was able to patch up a need and provide more clarity on their 2025 rotation.