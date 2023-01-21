The Miami Marlins aren’t done improving their lineup just yet, as the club is reportedly nearing a free agent agreement with Houston Astros World Series champion and first baseman Yuli Gurriel, sources told Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Feinsand notes that nothing is finalized at this time. Gurriel, 38, has spent all seven years of his MLB career with the Astros, posting a .284/.328/.776 career slash line while winning two World Series titles, a Gold Glove and a batting title in the 2021 season.

The 2022 season was a down year for Gurriel, though the Astros brass still isn’t ruling out a return, as Jeff Bagwell told reporters that the club would “continue to monitor the situation.”

The Marlins are hoping that the Astros don’t pursue a Gurriel return, as the veteran first baseman would be a solid addition to a lineup that was improved by the trade of starting pitcher Pablo Lopez, which netted the club 2022 American League batting champ Luis Arraez from the Minnesota Twins.

If the Marlins close the deal on Gurriel, they would have the last two AL batting champs on their roster, certainly a good recipe to improving a lineup that ranked inside the bottom five teams in batting average, runs scored and OPS in 2022.

If Gurriel is ultimately signed, he would presumably man first base over incumbent Garrett Cooper, with the newly acquired Arraez starting at second base and Jean Segura at third.

It’s not a lineup that will blow teams away, but the Marlins would definitely have an improved offense if they can bring Gurriel in.