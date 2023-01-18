Yuli Gurriel is reportedly a “possibility” for the Miami Marlins, per Jon Heyman and Alejandro Villegas. The Marlins desperately need offensive help. Gurriel would provide a steady presence in the lineup for Miami. The former Houston Astros’ first baseman is a reliable veteran and 2-time World Series champion.

Gurriel was apart of the Astros’ 2017 and 2022 World Series winning teams. For his career, he’s a .284/.328/.448 hitter with an OPS of .776. Although he labored in 2022, Yuli Gurriel won the American League batting title during the 2021 campaign. He doesn’t offer much power, but he did club 31 home runs back in 2019 with Houston.

The odds of Yuli Gurriel returning to Houston are slim amid the Astros’ signing of first baseman Jose Abreu. Gurriel wouldn’t have a clear spot with the team.

He has been linked to a number of other teams during the offseason. But Miami has displayed aggression and would love to add extra offense.

The Marlins are also currently connected to free agent relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman. There is a chance of Miami inking both Yuli Gurriel and Chapman in MLB free agency. However, Gurriel would answer a far more pressing need.

It will be interesting to see how the Marlins fare in 2023. They will have a difficult time competing in the NL East with teams such as the Mets, Phillies, and Braves standing in their way. But the Marlins have enough pitching to find success. They just need to make necessary offensive upgrades.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Marlins and Yuli Gurriel.