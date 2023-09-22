The Miami Marlins are currently trying to make a push for an NL Wild Card spot, but it appears they will have to do so without the services of pitcher Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara has been dealing with a right forearm flexor strain for two weeks and recently was eyeing a return to the mound, but it appears the Marlins star has experienced another setback in his recovery.

“[Alcantara had] forearm tightness after last night’s minor league appearance,” said Greg Mish of the Miami Herald. “Clearly will not pitch again this season.”

Alcantara had been with the Marlins' Triple A affiliate in Jacksonville Thursday and apparently began to feel the tightness after the conclusion of the game.

In the start, Alcantara pitched for four innings, throwing four strikeouts and allowing no runs.

Sandy Alcantara is the reigning Cy Young Award winner in the NL for his performance in 2022. He had been almost as impressive leading up to his injury in 2023, throwing 184.5 innings and three complete games in 2023, recording 151 strikeouts in the process.

The Marlins meanwhile are in the midst of a frantic push for the final NL Wild Card spot. The team currently trails the Chicago Cubs by just a half game for that coveted spot. Miami fans were certainly hoping to have Alcantara back in the fray for the team's final stretch, but unfortunately, it appears that his chances of a return in 2023 are slim to none.

The MLB Wild Card round is slated to begin in approximately two weeks.