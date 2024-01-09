The Marlins struck gold with Rachel Balkovec.

The Miami Marlins are on a mission to improve their team after they narrowly missed the playoffs in 2023. After signing Jonathan Davis to the roster, the Marlins have made a move on former Yankees staff member Rachel Balkovec.

Miami looks to strengthen its minor league operations with a coveted manager

The Marlins are hiring Rachel Balkovec as their farm director, per Jeff Passan. She spent the last two years with the Yankees as a manager in the minor leagues, the first woman to do such a feat.

Miami is in good hands with Balkovec at the helm of the team's minor league operations. The Marlins look to improve the development of their young talent and depth.

Speaking of which, right-handed outfielder Jonathan Davis is the latest acquisition to Miami's club. The 31-year-old veteran was signed to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. In his six seasons in Major League Baseball, Davis hit a line of .198/.295/.276.

While his batting average in the big leagues is not the best, he is a career .260/.362/.433 hitter in his five Triple-A seasons. Davis is one of the Marlins' few roster moves during the offseason. However, the team retains promising talent from 2023.

The Marlins boast the services of one of the most productive starting pitchers in the league. Jesus Luzardo finished the 2023 season with 203 strikeouts, ranked 12th in the MLB. Moreover, his WHIP and ERA stats landed among the top 30 in the league. He will be a key piece for Miami's 2024 defense.

All in all, the Marlins struck gold by adding Rachel Balkovec to the organization following her Yankees stint. Her experience will bolster the development of Miami's minor-league talent and help the team move closer to sustained success.