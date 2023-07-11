The Miami Marlins ranked number 18 in Major League Baseball's farm system rankings entering the 2023 season. One of their most intriguing prospects is Victor Mesa, Jr., who was signed in October 2018 for $5.25 million.

Miami was keeping an eye on Mesa, Jr. as the team set a new Marlins franchise record before the All-Star break. A former Cy Young candidate will join the Marlins staff after the break.

Mesa, Jr. has hit just a shade over .240 with seven home runs, nine stolen bases and 41 RBI this season for the Marlins' Double-A affiliate the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

He's hit just .206 in 12 games with the Marlins' Triple-A affiliate the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, however, with one home run and five RBI.

On Monday evening, with baseball's attention firmly focused on the 2023 MLB All-Star Game festivities, baseball reporter Francys Romero revealed that a disagreement had taken place between the Marlins' fledgling, high-paid prospect and the Jumbo Shrimp's coaches.

Source: Cuban OF Victor Victor Mesa (26) left Jacksonville, Miami Marlins Triple-A team a few days ago due to disagreements with the coaches and he’s not expected to return. Mesa was placed on the Restricted List. The Marlins signed Mesa in October 2018 for $5.25 M. pic.twitter.com/2iHLrxBRVL — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) July 10, 2023

The Jumbo Shrimp currently find themselves in second place in the International League's Eastern Division with a record of 8-4.

The parent club in Miami, meanwhile, is currently locked into a pennant chase with the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, eight games out of first place but 3.5 games ahead of the rival Philadelphia Phillies.