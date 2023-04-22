Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Sandy Alcantara was scratched from his scheduled start against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday due to mild right biceps tendinitis. Fortunately, the Miami Marlins’ reigning NL Cy Young winner is still expected to make his next start against the Atlanta Braves, per MLB.com.

Anytime a superstar like Alcantara is scratched from a start, it is destined to worry fans. The reaction is understandable, but it appears as if Alcantara will be alright moving forward barring an unforeseen setback.

Sandy Alcantara enjoyed a dominant 2022 season. He was unhittable at times, and consistently worked deep into games en route to his Cy Young award. He’s endured his share of ups and downs in 2023 though. Although he’s still had some incredible performances, Alcantara has also dealt with inconsistency. A number of uncharacteristically bad outings have led to an ERA of 5.47. One has to wonder if his struggles are a product of this injury.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Since joining the Marlins in 2018, Alcantara has not posted an ERA of above 3.88. In 2022, he finished the year with a sparkling 2.28 ERA along with 207 strikeouts over a league-leading 228.2 innings pitched for Miami. He’s an old-school pitcher who works deep into games as mentioned earlier. The Marlins are looking to start competing once again soon, and Sandy Alcantara will be crucial to their chances of making a playoff run.

The Marlins currently lead the Guardians 2-0 as of this story’s publication despite Alcantara’s absence. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Sandy Alcantara’s injury status as they are made available.