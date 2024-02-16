Skip Schumaker provides some insight on the Marlins' pitching group amid Jesus Luzardo rumors.

Rumors continue to run rampant around Jesus Luzardo, as many believe the Miami Marlins will trade the veteran pitcher. Manager Skip Schumaker finally provided some insight into the situation that could indicate the club's plans for Luzardo.

From the sounds of it, Eury Perez and Max Meyer are going to play key roles in the Marlins' rotation next season, according to Jon Morosi of The MLB Network. Perez aims to build off a fantastic rookie season while Meyer is expected to be ready to go after bouncing back from injury.

“Skip Schumaker shared two key updates on Marlins pitching: Eury Pérez, 20, will have a to-be-determined innings guideline after throwing ~90 MLB innings last season. Max Meyer, 24, is expected to be an option to start this year after undergoing TJ surgery in '22.”

Considering the Marlins' manager is naming Perez and Meyer as legitimate options for the pitching rotation, this could mean the team is planning to trade Luzardo. If that's the case, Miami shouldn't have too much of a problem finding a partner. Last season, Jesus Luzardo finished with a 3.58 ERA, 208 strikeouts, and 1.215 WHIP.

Only time will tell if Luzardo is actually traded though. There's a chance the Marlins keep him in the lineup. Even so, that pitching rotation is a bit crowded. For that reason, Miami finds themselves in a good situation.

These rumors are only going to intensify as long as Luzardo remains in Miami. With Spring Training right around the corner, perhaps the Marlins can find a deal sooner, rather than later.